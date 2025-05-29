Isaiah Likely on contract: Just play and let everything happen

Tight end contracts were a popular topic of conversation at the Ravens’ facility on Wednesday.

Mark Andrews discussed being back with the Ravens for the final year of his pact after some uncertainty early this offseason about whether he’d be sticking around and the future was also on the table during Isaiah Likely’s time with the media. The 2022 fourth-round pick has developed into a key part of the team’s passing game and he’s in the final year of his rookie deal, but said that he’s willing to focus on the field while the contractual matters sort themselves out.

“I tell everybody I love the Ravens, I love the city. You all brought me in and made me feel like I’m part of a family,” Likely said, via the team’s website. “But I try to stay where my feet are. Just play, have fun, and let the plays happen. And then whatever happens, I let God take care of that.”

Likely posted career highs with 42 catches, 477 yards and six touchdowns last season and pushing those numbers even higher in 2025 will leave him in a good spot when it comes time to sort out his next deal.