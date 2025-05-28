Mark Andrews: I’m not slowing down

The Ravens stopped short of guaranteeing tight end Mark Andrews would be back with the team at points this offseason, but they ultimately passed on any trade options and are moving toward the 2025 season with the veteran on the roster.

Andrews’s future was in doubt because he’s in the final year of his contract and he declined to talk much about his hopes on that front when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Andrews said that whatever “cards are played” are fine with him and that he will keep his “focus on myself and this team.”

That team saw their 2024 season end on an Andrews drop against the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs and Andrews said he moved past the miscue by telling himself “his is not the end.”

“This is my life,” Andrews said. “I put a lot of work into this. Everything I do, everything I think about is focused on that. It wasn’t the way I planned it, but that’s all part of the story. I’ve been using it. I’ve had an incredible offseason and I’m excited to show what I can continue to do.”

While Andrews is not making his contract situation the main thing, he did send a message about what the Ravens should expect from him in the 2025 season. Andrews said he’s “not slowing down” and a strong year will set him up to land a new deal somewhere come March.