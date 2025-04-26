Ravens expect Mark Andrews to be on team in 2025

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was noncommittal about tight end Mark Andrews’s future with the team during a pre-draft press conference this month, but he sounded a lot more certain when he spoke to the media on Friday night.

The Ravens have not drafted a tight end through the first three rounds and DeCosta said that any future moves are unlikely to impact Andrews’s future with the club.

“At this point, I really expect Mark to be on this team,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “Great player. Love him. Competitive, tough, playmaker. I would expect him to be on the team.”

Andrews is in the final year of his contract with the Ravens and the team could clear $11 million in cap space by moving on without him, but it seems they prefer to have the player than that extra room.