Eric DeCosta on Mark Andrews: You never know what will happen, but he’s valued here

Late last month at the annual league meeting, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he fully expects tight end Mark Andrews to be a part of the team in 2025.

Andrews, 29, is entering the last year of his contract. He’s set to be paid $7 million in base salary with a $16.9 million cap number. The Ravens could save $11 million against the cap by trading or releasing him.

Given all that, General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked in Baltimore’s pre-draft press conference if he is also expecting Andrews to be around in 2025.

“I never know what’s going to happen, and I would never want to say this or that, but I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior, and he’s played his butt off for us, and his competitiveness, his talent, his attitude, his leadership is so valued here,” DeCosta said, via transcript from the team. “He’s a great player, and we’re in the business of keeping as many great players as we can, so there’s always a lot of unpredictability with the draft. You just never know.”

A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Andrews has spent his entire career with the Ravens. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 when he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards with nine touchdowns.

In 2024, he finished with 55 receptions for 673 yards with a career-high 11 touchdowns. However, he also had a crushing drop at the end of the divisional-round matchup with the Bills that helped Buffalo secure a 27-25 victory.