 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kaelon Black has heard the criticism, ready to prove 49ers right

  
Published May 7, 2026 06:58 PM

The 49ers used the 90th overall pick on Indiana running back Kaelon Black, drawing criticism from draft analysts who labeled his third-round selection a reach.

Both General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have defended when Black was selected.

“That’s just our evaluation of him,” Shanahan said recently. “Right or wrong, that’s our evaluation.”

Black is embracing the scrutiny, using it as motivation for his rookie season.

“It makes me want to go harder,” Black told Chase Senior of Chat Sports, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’ve got to prove my coach right. I’d be lying if I said I haven’t seen the backlash that [Shanahan] has been getting for the pick, but we just stay the course. We stay focused, and we’re going to keep moving and try to prove him right.”

Black rushed for 251 yards for Indiana in 2024 before becoming one of the Hoosiers’ two 1,000-yard backs in 2025, finishing the season with 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 36 yards.