Kaelon Black has heard the criticism, ready to prove 49ers right

The 49ers used the 90th overall pick on Indiana running back Kaelon Black, drawing criticism from draft analysts who labeled his third-round selection a reach.

Both General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have defended when Black was selected.

“That’s just our evaluation of him,” Shanahan said recently. “Right or wrong, that’s our evaluation.”

Black is embracing the scrutiny, using it as motivation for his rookie season.

“It makes me want to go harder,” Black told Chase Senior of Chat Sports, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’ve got to prove my coach right. I’d be lying if I said I haven’t seen the backlash that [Shanahan] has been getting for the pick, but we just stay the course. We stay focused, and we’re going to keep moving and try to prove him right.”

Black rushed for 251 yards for Indiana in 2024 before becoming one of the Hoosiers’ two 1,000-yard backs in 2025, finishing the season with 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 36 yards.