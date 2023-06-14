Isaiah Simmons wants to “master defensive back” this offseason

Questions about the best role for Isaiah Simmons on the Cardinals defense have been asked since the team took him in the first round of the 2020 draft and they have not gone away over his first three seasons.

Simmons has seen time at linebacker, safety and nickelback as a Cardinal and this offseason’s coaching change led to more discussion about how Simmons will be deployed. The answer during the offseason has been as a defensive back and Simmons said this week that he’s hoping to stay there long enough to fully master what’s asked of him at the position.

“Only time can tell,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “This is a new defense. Personally, I’d like to master defensive back first before I dive into playing with outside linebackers or whatever else that might come about. . . . I’d like to be a master of at least everything in the secondary before I go on to other places.”

Any reference to Simmons’ next place includes more than a possible shift in responsibilities on the field. The Cardinals declined their option on his contract for 2024, which puts him on track for free agency along with another potential shift in position after the 2023 season.