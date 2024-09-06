Isiah Pacheco 1-yard touchdown gives Chiefs 20-10 lead

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco needed a moment during the opening drive of the second half to collect himself.

But after that, he returned to the field and helped power Kansas City to a bigger lead with a 1-yard touchdown run, putting the Chiefs up 20-10 with 11:28 left in the third quarter.

Per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com, Pacheco went to the sideline after taking a carry early on in the possession and vomited. But he was able to return to the game just after.

In the meantime, Patrick Mahomes hit Rashee Rice for a 33-yard gain to move the Chiefs into Ravens territory. Then Mahomes connected with Justin Watson for a 26-yard gain down to Baltimore’s 18.

A roughing the passer penalty gave Mahomes and Kansas City a new set of downs, which the club took advantage of with a 13-yard screen pass to tight end Noah Gray.

On the next play, Pacheco took a handoff and got into a pile, which Mahomes helped push into the end zone for the score.

Pacheco didn’t get much in the first half, but now has six carries for 18 yards with the TD.

Mahomes is 12-of-18 passing for 188 yards and an interception so far.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was down at one point during the drive but was able to walk off the field under his own power. He is questionable to return with an eye injury.