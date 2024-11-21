 Skip navigation
Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu remain limited for Thursday’s practice

  
Published November 21, 2024 04:36 PM

There is still a chance Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and/or defensive end Charles Omenihu could play in Sunday’s matchup against the Panthers, but their practice status has remained unchained.

Kansas City listed Pacheco (ankle) and Omenihu (knee) as limited participants again on Thursday.

Both players had their respective practice windows opened last week and have been limited in each of the five sessions.

Pacheco rushed for 135 yards with a touchdown and caught seven passes for 54 yards before suffering his injury at the end of the Week 2 win over Cincinnati.

Everyone on Kansas City’s 53-man roster was a full participant in practice gain, including running back Kareem Hunt (hamstring), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), safety Bryan Cook (rib), and defensive back Chamarri Conner (thumb).