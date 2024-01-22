Isiah Pacheco plows into the end zone, Chiefs up 27-24

The Chiefs and Bills keep trading blows at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo took a 24-20 lead on Josh Allen’s first touchdown pass of the day with 3:23 left in the third quarter, but the Chiefs only needed four minutes to take it back. Running back Isiah Pacheco bulldozed his way into the end zone from four yards out and the Chiefs went up 26-24.

The Bills jumped offside on the extra point, but the Chiefs elected to take the penalty on the kickoff rather than try for two points from the 1-yard-line. The kick put them up 27-24 with 14:20 to play.

Kansas City took a knee before half, but the last five possessions outside of that have ended in touchdowns. If that continues, it could come down to who has the ball last in Buffalo.