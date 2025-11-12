 Skip navigation
Isiah Pacheco remains out of practice Wednesday

  
November 12, 2025

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco missed the team’s final game before their Week 10 bye and the extended time off wasn’t enough to get him back on the practice field.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday that Pacheco will not practice to kick off their week of preparation for the Broncos. Pacheco is dealing with a knee injury.

Reid said every other player on the team will practice in some amount.

The Chiefs will practice twice more before facing the Broncos, but the extended time off isn’t a great sign for Pacheco’s chances of playing this week.

Pacheco has 78 carries for 329 yards and a touchdown this season. Kareem Hunt was the lead back in his absence with Brashard Smith and Clyde Edwards-Helaire also seeing time.