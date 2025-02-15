 Skip navigation
It’s a book giveaway weekend, with a bonus

  
Published February 15, 2025 11:22 AM

It’s the first Saturday since Labor Day weekend with no football of any kind on the docket. So sit down and read a book.

After you send in an email to get a free one.

This weekend, I’ll give away randomly a copy of any of my novels you’d like — Father of Mine, Son of Mine, On Our Way Home. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this heading: “February 15 2025 book giveaway.”

And take note, Eagles fans. This weekend’s winner gets my official press box-issued flip card from Super Bowl LIX.

The ebook version of all three is only 99 cents. You can find nothing for 99 cents. So download one (or all three) and start reading.

I know, I know. You don’t want to read. It’s too much work. It takes too much focus. It cuts into your TikTok time.

Trust me on this (if you’ll trust me on anything). Download Father of Mine. The chapters are short. It moves quickly. If you spend the 99 cents and you decide after the first three chapters that it sucks, let me know and I’ll refund your money. (If you can convince me that you actually read the first three chapters.)