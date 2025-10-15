J.J. McCarthy acknowledges his ankle is not fully healed

J.J. McCarthy injured his right ankle in Week 2. He’s back at practice but not yet at 100 percent.

“It’s unfortunate and one of those really annoying injuries,” McCarthy said Wednesday, via Dave Campbell of the Associated Press, “but I’m just continuing to work to get to 100 percent as fast as possible.”

The Vikings quarterback said doctors gave him a recovery timeline of up to six weeks for the high-ankle sprain.

“I’m striving every day to get there as fast as possible,” McCarthy said.

He was limited in his return to practice on Wednesday, and coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy and Carson Wentz would take turns with the first-team offense this week.

“I think the big thing is just getting him back on the grass, in uniform, practicing, getting real live reps of pass rush and taking drops and applying some of the things that he’s worked really hard on as of late, as he’s kind of gotten to that phase of his rehab, applying it,” O’Connell said of McCarthy.

Wentz is 2-1 in McCarthy’s absence. The Vikings haven’t named a starter for this week, and McCarthy said he’s leaving the decision up to the team.

It seems likely he will need at least another week to return to 100 percent.

“We’ve got to be smart here, and understand there’s a lot of things that go into play, and at the end of the day, I’m just going to do what I’m told and try to get better as fast as possible,” McCarthy said.