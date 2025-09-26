 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250926.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 4

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
J.J. McCarthy, Andrew Van Ginkel ruled out for Vikings-Steelers

  
Published September 26, 2025 12:41 PM

While it was expected, Carson Wentz is officially set to make his second consecutive start at quarterback for the Vikings.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell formally ruled out J.J. McCarthy for Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Dublin in his Friday press conference.

McCarthy is dealing with an ankle injury. O’Connell told reporters earlier this week that “can’t cut corners” when it comes to McCarthy’s recovery

Wentz completed 14-of-20 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns in last week’s blowout win over Cincinnati.

O’Connell also ruled out edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), who had 2.0 sacks last weekend.

Tight end Ben Yurosek (knee) and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (wrist) have also been ruled out.

But everyone else for the Vikings — including center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (chest) — is off the injury report and set to play against Pittsburgh.