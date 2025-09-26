J.J. McCarthy, Andrew Van Ginkel ruled out for Vikings-Steelers

While it was expected, Carson Wentz is officially set to make his second consecutive start at quarterback for the Vikings.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell formally ruled out J.J. McCarthy for Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Dublin in his Friday press conference.

McCarthy is dealing with an ankle injury. O’Connell told reporters earlier this week that “can’t cut corners” when it comes to McCarthy’s recovery

Wentz completed 14-of-20 passes for 173 yards with two touchdowns in last week’s blowout win over Cincinnati.

O’Connell also ruled out edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (neck), who had 2.0 sacks last weekend.

Tight end Ben Yurosek (knee) and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (wrist) have also been ruled out.

But everyone else for the Vikings — including center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (chest) — is off the injury report and set to play against Pittsburgh.