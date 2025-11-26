J.J. McCarthy officially limited at Wednesday’s practice

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday morning that J.J. McCarthy would have a limited practice. The Vikings’ injury report confirms the quarterback indeed was limited.

Max Brosmer took first-team reps as McCarthy remains in concussion protocol.

Brosmer, 24, went undrafted out of Minnesota this year after transferring from New Hampshire. He has completed 5 of 8 passes in his three appearances for 42 yards.

The Vikings practiced without left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee/foot) and left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle).

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), safety Theo Jackson (neck), wide receiver Justin Jefferson (rest), safety Josh Metellus (knee/shoulder), safety Harrison Smith (rest) and outside linebacker Dallas Turner (hip) were limited.