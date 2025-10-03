J.J. McCarthy officially out, Carson Wentz to start again for Vikings

It was trending this way all week but now it’s official: Carson Wentz will make another start for the Vikings.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out with his ankle injury.

While head coach Kevin O’Connell had said earlier this week that the hope was to get McCarthy back on the practice field this week, reporters at Minnesota’s final practice session across the pond noted the QB was not participating.

In the last two weeks, Wentz has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 523 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Wentz will be playing behind a patchwork offensive line against the solid Browns defensive front, as center Ryan Kelly (concussion), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), and right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) have all been ruled out.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) has also been ruled out and will miss a second consecutive game.

Tight end Ben Yurosek (knee) is questionable. In their 21-day practice windows, outside linebacker Tyler Batty (knee) and fullback C.J. Ham (knee) are also questionable.