PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
J.J. McCarthy officially out, Carson Wentz to start again for Vikings

  
Published October 3, 2025 09:21 AM

It was trending this way all week but now it’s official: Carson Wentz will make another start for the Vikings.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out with his ankle injury.

While head coach Kevin O’Connell had said earlier this week that the hope was to get McCarthy back on the practice field this week, reporters at Minnesota’s final practice session across the pond noted the QB was not participating.

In the last two weeks, Wentz has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 523 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Wentz will be playing behind a patchwork offensive line against the solid Browns defensive front, as center Ryan Kelly (concussion), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), and right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) have all been ruled out.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) has also been ruled out and will miss a second consecutive game.

Tight end Ben Yurosek (knee) is questionable. In their 21-day practice windows, outside linebacker Tyler Batty (knee) and fullback C.J. Ham (knee) are also questionable.