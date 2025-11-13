 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_balcle_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Ravens vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
J.J. McCarthy upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice

  
Published November 13, 2025 04:25 PM

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Vikings.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s practice after he was limited on Wednesday.

McCarthy is dealing with a minor injury to his right hand after hitting it on a helmet late in the loss to the Ravens.

In his four games this season, McCarthy has completed 53.7 percent of his passes for 692 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 110 yards with two TDs.

While left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) was full on Wednesday, he did not practice on Thursday. But that has been his usual practice cadence.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) did not practice after he was limited on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) was upgraded to a limited participant after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Guard Will Fries (calf) and offensive tackle Justin Skule (shoulder) were upgraded from limited to full.

Running back Aaron Jones (shoulder/toe), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), safety Josh Metellus (foot), and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) all remained limited.

Safety Theo Jackson (concussion) remained full.