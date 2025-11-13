J.J. McCarthy upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Vikings.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s practice after he was limited on Wednesday.

McCarthy is dealing with a minor injury to his right hand after hitting it on a helmet late in the loss to the Ravens.

In his four games this season, McCarthy has completed 53.7 percent of his passes for 692 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 110 yards with two TDs.

While left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) was full on Wednesday, he did not practice on Thursday. But that has been his usual practice cadence.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) did not practice after he was limited on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) was upgraded to a limited participant after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Guard Will Fries (calf) and offensive tackle Justin Skule (shoulder) were upgraded from limited to full.

Running back Aaron Jones (shoulder/toe), center Ryan Kelly (concussion), safety Josh Metellus (foot), and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) all remained limited.

Safety Theo Jackson (concussion) remained full.