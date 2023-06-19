 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.J. Watt could land at CBS

  
Published June 19, 2023 03:37 PM
UrM0vMDENUD0
June 14, 2023 12:22 PM
J.J. Watt, Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, Duane Brown and Arian Foster are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the Houston Texans' best 21st century non-QBs.

Future Hall of Fame defensive lineman J.J. Watt is retired, and he has made it clear that he won’t be coming back. He could be coming to a TV screen near you.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that, if Watt takes a TV job, CBS is considered to be the the favorite to hire him.

But it would not be a full-time job. Watt, per Marchand, does not want to make the time commitment. He also would not be replacing anyone at CBS. He would made some appearances during the season, and he would be part of the CBS pregame show for Super Bowl LVIII.

Marchand adds that NBC and NFL Network also showed interest in Watt.

Watt, to his credit, realizes that it’s a demanding job. Unless you live in the place where the studio is (or unless they’ll let you do it from home), it’s 20-plus weekends of travel, multiple nights per week in a hotel, time away from family (he has a newborn daughter), and the knowledge when you get home on Monday that, come Saturday, you get to do it all over again. And again. And again.

While it still beats working for a living, Watt made enough money that he doesn’t have to. So why sign over a third of every year of his life to the constant lather/rinse/repeat that goes with having an NFL studio gig?