J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor on October 1

J.J. Watt spent most of his career with the Texans and he’ll be a permanent fixture in the organization in retirement.

The Texans announced on Monday that they will induct Watt into their Ring of Honor. The ceremony will be held during the team’s October 1 game against the Steelers, which means Watt’s brother and Steelers edge rusher T.J. should be in attendance.

Watt played 128 games over 10 seasons in Houston after joining the Texans as a first-round pick in 2011. He won three defensive player of the year awards over that span and was a five-time All-Pro selection while compiling 531 tackles, 101 sacks, two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns, 25 forced fumbles, 27 fumble recoveries, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Watt will be the third addition to the Ring of Honor. Andre Johnson and the late Bob McNair are the other members.