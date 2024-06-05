Jabrill Peppers says Drake Maye’s arm talent is eye-opening

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye has impressed a veteran teammate in Organized Team Activities.

New England safety Jabrill Peppers said that when watching Maye on the practice field, it’s easy to see why Maye has the talent to be the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“The arm talent is definitely there. I’ve seen him make some throws where I was like, ‘That’s a helluva throw right there,’” Peppers said of Maye, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Maye has not yet earned the starting job in New England, and Jacoby Brissett is currently taking the most snaps with the first-string offense. The Patriots see developing Maye as a long-term project, and don’t necessarily see Maye as a rookie starter. But he’s showing that the talent is there.