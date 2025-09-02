Jabrill Peppers vows he can be effective in any scheme, for any team that signs him

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers is a free agent after the Patriots cut him, and he says he’s going to be a contributor for some team this season.

Peppers noted that he has moved around the league with different head coaches and different defensive coordinators and found a way to play, and he says he’ll do so again.

“Going on 9 years in this league. I’ve had 7 HCs & 6 DCs lol There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective,” Peppers wrote on social media.

Peppers was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2017 and played two years in Cleveland before playing three years for the Giants and three for the Patriots. At age 29, he believes he still has a lot of good football in him, somewhere.