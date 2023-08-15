Jack Jones’ probable cause hearing pushed back to Sept. 15

Jack Jones traveled with the Patriots to Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers on Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year cornerback was scheduled to appear in East Boston Municipal Court on Friday for a probable cause hearing, but Phil Perry of NBC Boston reports it was continued until Sept. 15.

Jones, 25, was ticketed on a flight to Los Angeles when he was arrested June 16 at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint after two loaded guns were found in his travel luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport. Jones was charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport; possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card; unlawful possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm; and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

He pleaded not guilty June 20.

The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round in 2022, and he played 13 games with two interceptions and six passes defensed. He also served a team-imposed, two-game suspension.

Now, he faces a potential league-imposed suspension once the legal process plays out.