Jackson County kills possible ballot measure to renovate Chiefs stadium

In time, the Chiefs might not be in Missouri anymore.

With Kansas ready to give the Chiefs lots of free money for a new stadium across the border, Jackson County, Missouri isn’t playing ball. According to Mike Hendricks of the Kansas City Star, Jackson County legislators killed an ordinance that would have put a quarter-cent sales tax on the ballot for November.

The effort lost by a vote of 5-4.

Via Hendricks, the Chiefs did not support the proposal. It’s unclear why they weren’t behind it. (Maybe they feared another loss on election day.)

In April, an effort to continue a 3/8th of a cent sales taxes to fund a renovation of Arrowhead Stadium and a new baseball stadium for the Royals failed miserably at the ballot box. Now, the Chiefs-only effort won’t even get a chance to not succeed.

Despite their popularity and success, plenty of voters either don’t care about football or don’t want public money to find playgrounds for multibillionaires.

The Chiefs’ lease runs through 2030. Nothing prevents them from doing a Kansas deal sooner than later that would be effective as of 2031.