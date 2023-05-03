Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick, is arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick, is arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery

  
Published May 3, 2023 06:36 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230503
May 3, 2023 09:15 AM
From Patrick Mahomes taking on Aaron Rodgers for the first time to the top two 2023 NFL Draft picks going head-to-head, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which QB matchups they're looking forward to.

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who has leveraged the relationship into his own level of celebrity, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Via kctv5.com, Jackson Mahomes has been booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, on $100,000 bond. He faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery.

The charges flow from an allegation that was made in late February at an Overland Park restaurant.

After the video emerged, we chose not to cover the story, since Jackson Mahomes doesn’t play in the NFL. Given that he has made himself into an “influencer” and given the profile he has embraced as the brother of the best player in the NFL, it becomes worthy of coverage.