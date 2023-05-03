Jackson Mahomes, brother of Patrick, is arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who has leveraged the relationship into his own level of celebrity, has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

Via kctv5.com, Jackson Mahomes has been booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, on $100,000 bond. He faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery.

The charges flow from an allegation that was made in late February at an Overland Park restaurant.

After the video emerged, we chose not to cover the story, since Jackson Mahomes doesn’t play in the NFL. Given that he has made himself into an “influencer” and given the profile he has embraced as the brother of the best player in the NFL, it becomes worthy of coverage.