Jacob Martin signs with Colts

The Colts signed free agent defensive end Jacob Martin, the team announced Thursday.

They waived offensive guard Arlington Hambright in a corresponding move.

The team also signed wide receiver Racey McMath to the practice squad and released cornerback Kevin Toliver II from the practice squad.

Martin was with the Texans during the offseason and training camp but did not make the roster. He has played 74 career games with 15 starts in his time with the Texans (2019-21), Broncos (2022), Jets (2022) and Seahawks (2018).

In his career, Martin has 74 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, four passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four special teams stops. He has appeared in three postseason contests.

Martin entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018.

Hambright spent time on Indianapolis’ practice squad in 2022.