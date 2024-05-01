Jacoby Brissett: Excited about Drake Maye, competition brings out best in us

When Jacoby Brissett signed with the Patriots in March, he knew there was a good chance that he wouldn’t be the only player pursuing the team’s starting quarterback job this offseason.

Brissett got that company last Thursday when the Pats drafted Drake Maye with the third overall pick and Brissett said that he is happy to welcome his new teammate. Brissett added that he would not have signed with the Patriots if he wasn’t willing to fight for the quarterback job heading into the season.

“That’s all out of my control, so I don’t really worry about that. I’m excited to have him on the team, and the other guys as well that we drafted and picked up. I think it’s going to be good,” Brissett said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Competition brings out the best in all of us, so I’m excited about that part.”

If Brissett is going to win the job, he will have to make it clear that the chance he gives the team to win is significantly greater than the growth Maye can make on the job and seeing how that plays out will be a chief storyline for the next few months in New England.