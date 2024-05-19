 Skip navigation
Jacoby Brissett: Jerod Mayo puts the responsibility on the players to run the team

  
Published May 19, 2024 08:46 AM

As a rookie in 2016, quarterback Jacoby Brissett played for the Patriots under Bill Belichick. In 2024, Brissett is back with the Patriots for a second time, playing for Jerod Mayo. The vibe is different.

Brissett says he appreciates how much Mayo wants the players themselves to run the team and take ownership of

“He brings a lot of good energy,” Brissett said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “The cool thing is you can tell he’s trying to make the players on the team run the team. Obviously, he’s the head coach and he sets the standard, but he definitely puts a lot of responsibility on us players. I like it.”

In addition to Belichick and Mayo, Brissett has played for head coaches Chuck Pagano and Frank Reich in Indianapolis, Brian Flores in Miami, Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland and Ron Rivera in Washington. Now Brissett is a 31-year-old veteran playing for a 38-year-old first-year coach in Mayo, and he may more than ever see his coach as a peer — while his coach sees him as a veteran who can be responsible for the player-led team he wants to build.