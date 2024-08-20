Jacoby Brissett sees himself as the Patriots’ starter, even if he hasn’t won the job yet

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo spent most of the offseason indicating that Jacoby Brissett would be the starting quarterback for the regular season. But with Week One approaching, Mayo said yesterday that it’s still a competition between Brissett and rookie Drake Maye.

For his part, Brissett told reporters after Mayo’s comments that he views himself as the Patriots’ QB1.

“I still treat myself as if I’m the starter,” Brissett said.

Asked about the competition with Maye, Brissett said he can only focus on what he does.

“I can’t worry about that,” Brissett said. “I just go out there and do my job. I’ve been in this league long enough, and a lot of crazy things have happened in my career so far, and I wouldn’t be shocked by anything. But at the same time, I’m enjoying this process, putting my best foot forward, and just letting the chips fall where they may. . . . I don’t really worry about the competition.”

Brissett is still the favorite, but as New England’s Week One game at Cincinnati approaches on September 8, Maye hasn’t been ruled out as an opening-day rookie starter.