Jerod Mayo: Patriots still don’t know who our Week 1 starting quarterback will be

Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye remain in competition to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback when the regular season starts against the Bengals on September 8.

That’s the word from Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, who said today that he hasn’t decided whether Brissett or Maye will start Week One, and won’t decide until after the preseason finale.

“We still don’t know right now,” Mayo said. “We have another preseason game, and then a week after that. When I know, I’ll let you know.”

That’s a departure from what Mayo was saying for most of the offseason, when he has indicated that Brissett is the starter and Maye is still developing. But Mayo said today that he likes the progress Maye has made.

“Right now it’s all going the right way, right direction, and hopefully he continues to get better,” Mayo said.

Brissett remains the favorite to get the Week One start, but Mayo is going to take his time before letting the Bengals and the rest of us know who will be under center when the season starts.