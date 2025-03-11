 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jacoby Brissett set to sign with Cardinals

  
Published March 11, 2025 05:55 PM

The Cardinals are adding a veteran quarterback to the depth chart behind Kyler Murray.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jacoby Brissett plans to sign with the team once the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Brissett opened the 2024 season as the starter in New England and held the job for five games before rookie Drake Maye took over the reins of the offense. The Patriots have Joe Milton under contract and they agreed to terms with Joshua Dobbs on Monday.

Brissett was on the Commanders in 2023 and the Browns in 2022. Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was on the Cleveland staff as the quarterbacks coach that season, so the two men will have a head start when it comes to developing a rapport this season.