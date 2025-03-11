Jacoby Brissett set to sign with Cardinals

The Cardinals are adding a veteran quarterback to the depth chart behind Kyler Murray.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jacoby Brissett plans to sign with the team once the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Brissett opened the 2024 season as the starter in New England and held the job for five games before rookie Drake Maye took over the reins of the offense. The Patriots have Joe Milton under contract and they agreed to terms with Joshua Dobbs on Monday.

Brissett was on the Commanders in 2023 and the Browns in 2022. Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was on the Cleveland staff as the quarterbacks coach that season, so the two men will have a head start when it comes to developing a rapport this season.