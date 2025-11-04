Jacoby Brissett’s second TD pass gives Cardinals 24-7 lead
Published November 3, 2025 10:00 PM
The Cardinals needed only three plays and 2:12 of the second half to increase their lead over the Cowboys.
Arizona opened the second half with Michael Wilson’s 50-yard, catch-and-run to the Dallas 24. Zonovan Knight then ran for 17 yards.
After an illegal formation penalty, Jacoby Brissett hit tight end Trey McBride for a 12-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals lead 24-7.
Brissett is 17-of-24 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He also has run for a touchdown.
The Cardinals have 269 yards.