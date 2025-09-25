Jadeveon Clowney disappointed he didn’t play last week, eager to help this week

The Cowboys allowed 31 points and 385 yards to the Bears in a blowout loss Sunday. They were the first team that didn’t sack Caleb Williams in a game he played since Stanford on Sept. 9, 2023.

Jadevon Clowney might have helped.

He signed last week and after a couple of practices expected to play some snaps against the Bears, but the Cowboys made him inactive.

“Very tough, especially because I thought I was going to play a little bit,” Clowney said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “Yeah, it was tough, but . . . just get ready for my opportunity when it comes. Hopefully, I get one this week.”

The Cowboys traded edge rusher Micah Parsons a week before the season started. They have four sacks in three games.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick of the Texans in 2014, has 58 career sacks. He’s not Parsons, who had 52.5 in his four seasons in Dallas, but he’s the most accomplished pass rusher on the team.

Despite being 32, Clowney said he can still help.

“A lot, man,” Clowney said. “Just bringing my energy, my effort out there, and I think that’s going to be enough for me. Just let my play do the talking.”