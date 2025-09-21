Jadeveon Clowney inactive, but Trevon Diggs, Mazi Smith are active for Cowboys

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney practiced all three days this week after signing with the Cowboys. He will not play.

Clowney is among the team’s inactives.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday that the Cowboys were leaning toward waiting until Week 4 for Clowney to make his Cowboys debut.

The Cowboys will have starting cornerback Trevon Diggs, who the team added to the injury report Saturday with a knee injury. Diggs was questionable to play but is dressed.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith, a former first-round pick, will make his season debut. He was a healthy scratch the past two weeks, but the Cowboys instead made Smith active over Jay Toia for today’s game in Chicago.

The Cowboys’ inactives are running back Jaydon Blue, cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), linebacker Shemar James, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius and offensive guard Trevon Keegan.

The Bears will have running back D’Andre Swift, who is active. He was limited in all three practices last week due to a quad injury. Swift has rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Bears’ inactives are cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring), cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring), offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo and quarterback Case Keenum. Keenum will serve as the emergency third quarterback.