Jaelan Phillips, River Cracraft ruled out for Dolphins

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips returned to the Dolphins lineup for last Sunday’s win over the Broncos, but he won’t be part of the lineup against the Bills this weekend.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Friday that Phillips has been ruled out of the AFC East matchup. He has been out of practice this week with an oblique injury.

Emmanuel Ogbah and Bradley Chubb will be the lead edge rushers this weekend.

McDaniel also said that wide receiver River Cracraft has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. He said that status of left tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams will be evaluated after the final practice of the week.