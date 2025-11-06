Jags G.M. James Gladstone: Jakobi Meyers’ superpower is not dropping the ball

The Jaguars are short on healthy wide receivers right now, but that’s not the only reason they sent a pair of draft picks to the Raiders in exchange for Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers has dropped 11 passes in 98 career games in the NFL and has never dropped more than two passes in a season. That’s a sharp contrast from the 2025 Jaguars because the Jags have a league-high 19 drops on the season and General Manager James Gladstone highlighted that aspect of Meyers’ profile when discussing the move on Wednesday.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how his skill set fits within the system,” Gladstone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I think from afar it does. You think about where we’re at in terms of volume of drops, what’s his superpower? It’s not dropping the football, right? So you just take it from the surface level, it seems fitting.”

Good health and good hands are a useful combination for a Jaguars passing game that’s been short on both and Meyers will try to hit the ground running with his new team in Sunday’s game against the Texans.