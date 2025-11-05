Brian Thomas did not practice on Wednesday

The Jaguars welcomed Jakobi Meyers to the fold on Wednesday, but they were missing another wide receiver on the practice field.

Brian Thomas sat out the team’s first on-field work of Week 10 with an ankle injury. Thomas suffered the injury during last Sunday’s overtime win over the Raiders and his status will be one to watch ahead of the matchup with the Texans.

The Jags have Travis Hunter on injured reserve and Dyami Brown was limited due to a concussion, so Meyers’ arrival is well-timed for a receiving corps in need of healthy bodies.

Left guard Ezra Cleveland (knee, ankle), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), and tight end Hunter Long (hip, knee) were also out of practice. Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (back), and linebacker Jack Kiser (quad) were listed as limited while linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), tight end Quintin Morris (groin), and wide receiver Tim Patrick (groin) were full participants.