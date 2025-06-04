 Skip navigation
Jaguars add former Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck

  
Published June 4, 2025 02:12 PM

Free agent linebacker Dennis Gardeck is heading to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are signing Gardeck, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Division II Sioux Falls, Gardeck surprisingly made the Cardinals’ roster in 2018 and played every game as a rookie, exclusively on special teams.

After proving himself as a special teams contributor in his first two seasons, Gardeck began to get more playing time on defense, and he played about half the Cardinals’ defensive snaps the last two seasons before a torn ACL ended his 2024 season prematurely.

If he’s healthy, Gardeck should provide depth on both defense and special teams in Jacksonville this season.