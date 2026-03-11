 Skip navigation
Jaguars agree to two-year deal with Chris Rodriguez

  
Published March 11, 2026 05:32 PM

Running back Chris Rodriguez was not tendered as a restricted free agent by the Commanders and he’s found a new place to play.

According to multiple reports, Rodriguez has agreed to terms with the Jaguars on a two-year deal. Rodriguez was at Kentucky when Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was the school’s offensive coordinator in 2021.

Rodriguez ran 112 times for 500 yards and six touchdowns with the Commanders in 2025. He had 86 carries for 430 yards and four scores in his first two seasons.

The Jaguars saw Travis Etienne sign with the Saints this week, so Rodriguez will join Bayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and DeeJay Dallas on the backfield depth chart for Jacksonville.