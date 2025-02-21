Jaguars announce in-person G.M. interview with James Gladstone

The Jaguars are getting close to naming their next General Manager.

Jacksonville announced on Friday that the club has completed its in-person interview with James Gladstone for the position. Gladstone was the last of five scheduled second-round interviews with the team’s brass.

Gladstone is currently the Rams’ director of scouting strategy. He’s spent his entire NFL career with the club working his way up from senior assistant to G.M. Les Snead to his current role, which he’s held since 2022.

Gladstone and new head coach Liam Coen crossed paths during Coen’s two stints with Los Angeles.

Jacksonville has also held second-round interviews with interim G.M. Ethan Waugh, Packers V.P. of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, 49ers director, scouting and football operations Josh Williams, and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham.

A decision on Jacksonville’s next G.M. is expected within the next couple of days.