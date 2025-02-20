Jaguars announce in-person G.M. interview with Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jacksonville has continued its second round of G.M. interviews with a member of the NFC North on Thursday.

The Jaguars announced Jon-Eric Sullivan has completed his in-person interview for the role.

Sullivan has spent his NFL career with the Packers, beginning his tenure with the franchise as an intern way back in 2003. He worked his way up the scouting department to become director of college scouting in 2016. He was promoted to co-director of player personnel in 2018 and vice president of player personnel in 2022.

Jacksonville has previously announced second-round interviews with Josh Williams and Ian Cunningham. The club is also planning to interview James Gladstone and Ethan Waugh for the position.