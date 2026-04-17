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Jaguars announce trade for Ruke Orhorhoro, waive OL Cooper Hodges

  
Published April 17, 2026 03:50 PM

The Jaguars have officially traded for defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

The team announced that they sent defensive tackle Maason Smith to Atlanta for Orhorhoro on Friday afternoon. The exchange of 2024 second-round picks was first reported earlier in the day.

Orhorhoro will not be teammates with offensive lineman Cooper Hodges when he reports for his first work with Jacksonville. The Jaguars announced that they have waived Hodges in the same release that confirmed the trade was done.

Hodges was a 2023 seventh-round pick in Jacksonville. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and appeared in nine games in 2024 before landing on the physically unable to perform list for the 2025 campaign.