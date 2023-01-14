 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars cut Chargers lead to 30-28 in fourth quarter

  
Published January 14, 2023 06:17 PM
nbc_snf_jaxengramtd_231014
January 14, 2023 09:54 PM
Despite throwing four INTs in the first half, Trevor Lawrence is able to make it happen with Evan Engram, giving the Jaguars momentum to close out the second half.

Anyone who turned off Saturday night’s game when the Chargers went up 27-0 in the first half has missed a helluva comeback by the Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk his fourth touchdown pass of the night with just over five minutes left to play and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa moved the ball to the one-yard-line for a two-point attempt. Lawrence snuck the ball into the end zone and the Jaguars now trail 30-28 with just over five minutes left to play in the game.

Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half of the game, but has now thrown scoring passes to end four straight possessions.

It will be up to the defense to get him a chance to throw a fifth and pull off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history.