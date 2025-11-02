 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars disclose illness for QB Trevor Lawrence

  
Published November 2, 2025 01:30 PM

NFL teams are justifiably being more careful about the injury reporting rules. And it would be wise to leave nothing to chance.

The Jaguars, for instance, have disclosed the quarterback Trevor Lawrence has an illness. He was given no designation beyond that, which means he will play.

Jacksonville has lost two in a row since beating the Chiefs on a Monday night in Week 5. They were off in Week 8.

Later this afternoon, the Jaguars face the Raiders in Las Vegas. If the Jaguars lose to the Raiders and fall to 4-4, Lawrence will have another reason to be sick.