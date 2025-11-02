Jaguars disclose illness for QB Trevor Lawrence

NFL teams are justifiably being more careful about the injury reporting rules. And it would be wise to leave nothing to chance.

The Jaguars, for instance, have disclosed the quarterback Trevor Lawrence has an illness. He was given no designation beyond that, which means he will play.

Jacksonville has lost two in a row since beating the Chiefs on a Monday night in Week 5. They were off in Week 8.

Later this afternoon, the Jaguars face the Raiders in Las Vegas. If the Jaguars lose to the Raiders and fall to 4-4, Lawrence will have another reason to be sick.