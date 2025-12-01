 Skip navigation
Jaguars DT Davon Hamilton: Filling in at long snapper a dream come true

  
Published December 1, 2025 11:24 AM

Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton was pressed into double duty during Sunday’s win over the Titans.

Hamilton played 15 defensive snaps as part of Jacksonville’s rotation on the defensive line and he also stepped into action on special teams. Long snapper Ross Matiscik missed the second quarter of the game with a back injury, which led the team to turn to Hamilton on an extra point, three punts and a field goal just before halftime.

All five snaps went off without a hitch and Hamilton made a tackle on one of the punts. Matiscik returned to action in the second half and Hamilton called his cameo “definitely a dream that came true” after the 25-3 win.

“It was very cool,” Hamilton said, via the team’s website. “It’s something I’ve been working on for about six years in the league, so it has been interesting. Haven’t got my opportunity until today and it was very exciting. Definitely not something I want to do on a day-to-day basis, obviously, but it was fun.”

The Jaguars enjoyed a comfortable win, but things could have gotten dicier if Hamilton hadn’t stepped in as well as he did on Sunday. While that won’t make anyone in Jacksonville clamor for an encore, it will provide some comfort if anything should happen with Matiscik in a future game.