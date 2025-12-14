Jaguars extend lead to 31-10 before halftime

The Jaguars are trying to stay ahead of the Texans in the AFC South and that mission has gone well through 30 minutes of action against the Jets.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes in the first half, including 20-yard touchdown to running back Travis Etienne with 21 seconds left in the second quarter. Lawrence also ran for a touchdown and the Jaguars lead the Jets 31-10 at the break.

Lawrence had his right hand and index finger taped up after banging it earlier in the second quarter, but it has not had any impact on his play. He is 14-of-22 for 192 yards and has run four times for 48 yards. Jakobi Meyers has been his most frequent target, but Brian Thomas and Bhayshul Tuten have the other touchdown catches.

The Jets were down 24-10 when they got the ball with 93 seconds left in the half, but rookie quarterback Brady Cook was picked off by a diving Montaric Brown to set up the final Jacksonville score of the half. Cook threw his first NFL touchdown earlier in the half and he’ll need to throw a few more if he wants his first NFL win as a starter.