Jaguars lead Texans 7-3 at halftime

The Texans, the lowest-scoring team in the NFL with 28 points in their first two games, again are having a hard time moving the ball. C.J. Stroud has been under constant pressure, with Travon Walker getting a sack and Josh Hines-Allen two quarterback hits.

Not that the Jaguars have been any better.

The Jaguars lead the Texans 7-3 at halftime in one of the most mundane games of the season.

Houston has outgained Jacksonville 107-88, with 58 of the Jaguars’ yards coming on their touchdown drive. The Jaguars cashed in with good field position after Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 52-yard field goal wide right, as Bhayshul Tuten scored from the 1.

The Jaguars likely would have settled for a red zone field goal if not for Derek Stingley’s pass interference penalty in the end zone. The Texans star cornerback missed much of the first half with a rib injury that has him questionable to return.

Lawrence is 11-of-22 for 90 yards, while Stroud is 13-of-20 for 69 yards.

The Texans are 3-for-9 on third down and the Jaguars are 1-for-6.

Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown appeared to injure his left shoulder late in the first half.