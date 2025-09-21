 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars lead Texans 7-3 at halftime

  
Published September 21, 2025 02:41 PM

The Texans, the lowest-scoring team in the NFL with 28 points in their first two games, again are having a hard time moving the ball. C.J. Stroud has been under constant pressure, with Travon Walker getting a sack and Josh Hines-Allen two quarterback hits.

Not that the Jaguars have been any better.

The Jaguars lead the Texans 7-3 at halftime in one of the most mundane games of the season.

Houston has outgained Jacksonville 107-88, with 58 of the Jaguars’ yards coming on their touchdown drive. The Jaguars cashed in with good field position after Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 52-yard field goal wide right, as Bhayshul Tuten scored from the 1.

The Jaguars likely would have settled for a red zone field goal if not for Derek Stingley’s pass interference penalty in the end zone. The Texans star cornerback missed much of the first half with a rib injury that has him questionable to return.

Lawrence is 11-of-22 for 90 yards, while Stroud is 13-of-20 for 69 yards.

The Texans are 3-for-9 on third down and the Jaguars are 1-for-6.

Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown appeared to injure his left shoulder late in the first half.