 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joshallen_241010__843469.jpg
Allen’s quick concussion check raises questions
nbc_pft_bucsevacuate_241010.jpg
Bucs have evacuated to New Orleans amid Milton
nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joshallen_241010__843469.jpg
Allen’s quick concussion check raises questions
nbc_pft_bucsevacuate_241010.jpg
Bucs have evacuated to New Orleans amid Milton
nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars place Devin Duvernay on injured reserve

  
Published October 10, 2024 07:35 AM

The Jaguars won’t have wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bears and he won’t be back for the three games after that either.

Duvernay was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Duvernay injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Duvernay signed with the Jaguars this offseason and has seen most of his time as the team’s kickoff and punt returner so far this season. Duvernay, who was once an All-Pro returner, is averaging 20 yards per kickoff return and 11.7 yards per punt return.

Wide receiver Parker Washington will be an option to step into the returner role with Duvernay out of action.