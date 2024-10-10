Jaguars place Devin Duvernay on injured reserve

The Jaguars won’t have wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bears and he won’t be back for the three games after that either.

Duvernay was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Duvernay injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Duvernay signed with the Jaguars this offseason and has seen most of his time as the team’s kickoff and punt returner so far this season. Duvernay, who was once an All-Pro returner, is averaging 20 yards per kickoff return and 11.7 yards per punt return.

Wide receiver Parker Washington will be an option to step into the returner role with Duvernay out of action.