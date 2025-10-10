Jaguars plan to play Greg Newsome on Sunday

Cornerback Greg Newsome has only been a member of the Jaguars for a couple of days, but the team plans for him to be on the field against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Newsome was acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier this week and joined the team on Thursday. Head coach Liam Coen said that “the plan right now is to be able to continue to onboard him as much as we can through the next few days here” in order to make it possible for Newsome to contribute on defense right away.

Newsome said he’s excited about making the move from a 1-4 Browns team to the 4-1 Jaguars.

“Obviously in Cleveland, you’re sitting there mad: ‘We’ve got to find a way, we’ve got to find a way,’” Newsome said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “And then when I get here I’m like, ‘Wow, we just won.’ Obviously I didn’t play, but we just won. So, yeah, it feels amazing. I’m just going to try to do my best to help them keep this upward trend up.”

Newsome said that it’s difficult to cram an entire defense in such a short period of time, but expressed confidence that he’ll be prepared for “whatever” the team has in mind for him on Sunday.