Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Jaguars put Travis Hunter and Eric Murray on IR, sign Austin Trammell to 53-man roster

  
Published October 31, 2025 06:12 PM

The Jaguars announced a handful of roster moves on Friday afternoon, including the official move that put wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter on injured reserve.

Hunter suffered a non-contact knee injury in practice on Thursday and is undergoing tests to determine the severity. A report on Friday said one of those tests showed that Hunter’s ACL is intact and further word on his outlook is expected in the coming days.

The Jaguars also placed safety Eric Murray on injured reserve. He was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a neck injury earlier in the day.

Wide receiver Austin Trammell was signed off the practice squad to fill one of the open roster spots. He had two catches for 40 yards in his only appearance with the team last season.