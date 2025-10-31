Report: Tests show Travis Hunter’s ACL is intact

Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is going to miss at least the next four games after hurting his knee in practice on Thursday and the non-contact nature of the injury led to concern that he might have torn his ACL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that initial tests show that Hunter avoided that injury and that his ACL is intact. Hunter is still undergoing tests that will determine both the exact nature of his injury and a timetable for his return.

Head coach Liam Coen announced that Hunter will be placed on injured reserve during his Friday press conference. The second overall pick will miss Sunday’s game against the Raiders as well as matchups with the Texans, Chargers and Cardinals.

Hunter has 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown in his receiver role and he’s made 15 tackles while playing cornerback.