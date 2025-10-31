Travis Hunter headed to IR with non-contact knee injury

Jaguars receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter suffered a non-contact knee injury during Thursday’s practice and will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Liam Coen told reporters at his Friday press conference.

“He will miss at least four games,” Coen said. “We’re currently assessing the injury just to determine the best course of action moving forward for Travis and the team.”

Coen said he isn’t sure whether or not Hunter may be able to return later this season.

“We’re still assessing,” Coen said. “We haven’t gotten all of the information. This just kind of got going last night when we got some information. So, we’re still waiting on further information to be able to determine how long it will be.”

Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick of this year’s draft, has caught 28 passes for 298 yards with one touchdown while also recording 15 total tackles with three passes defensed. He’s been on the field for 67 percent of the offensive snaps, 35 percent of defensive snaps, and two percent of special teams snaps.

He’s coming off his best performance of the season, catching eight passes for 101 yards with his first career touchdown against the Rams before the club’s bye.

“Yeah, it’s definitely not ideal timing — not that any injury is ideal timing,” Coen said. “But got to believe the makeup, his general attitude toward life, how he handles dealing with specific situations — I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor to come back better than ever.

“You just feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything,” Coen added. “But he’s in good spirits right now. And a minor setback for a major comeback. That’s just the way it’s got to be.”